Indian-origin politician and former Canadian minister Navdeep Bains has been elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party of Ontario, marking his return to frontline politics. Bains, 49, secured 50.3 per cent of the vote in the third and final ballot at the party's leadership convention, according to Global News. Following his victory on Sunday, Bains said his immediate priority would be to strengthen the party and prepare it for the next provincial election.

He also made it clear that the Liberals would focus on replacing Premier Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative Party, which has been in power in Ontario since 2018. "This may be the end of a leadership race, ladies and gentlemen, but this is just the beginning of our campaign to replace Doug Ford and the (Progressive) Conservative Party of Ontario," Bains said in his victory speech. Bains becomes the third leader of the Ontario Liberal Party since former premier Kathleen Wynne stepped down following the party's defeat in the 2018 election. The party had been without a long-term leader since Bonnie Crombie resigned in January.

Who is Navdeep Bains?

Navdeep Bains is a former federal minister of Indian origin who previously served in the Canadian Parliament and was one of the prominent supporters of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Before entering politics, Bains worked as a senior financial analyst at Ford Motor Company. He later served as Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, becoming one of the longest-serving ministers in that portfolio.

During his tenure, he introduced an innovation and skills plan that was described as the most comprehensive of its kind in more than three decades. After leaving Parliament in 2021, Bains moved into the corporate sector and took up an executive role. His election as Ontario Liberal Party leader marks his return to an active political leadership position, with the responsibility of preparing the party for the next provincial election, which may not take place until 2030.

Navdeep Bains speaks about his Indian roots and parents

In his victory speech, Bains spoke about his family and the sacrifices made by his parents, who moved to Ontario from a small village in Rajasthan in India around 50 years ago. He recalled that his father learnt cabinet-making as a profession, while his mother worked night shifts at a factory.

Bains said Ontario had provided opportunities to his parents and helped him build his own future. However, he expressed concern that similar opportunities were becoming increasingly difficult for people today. Referring to the economic difficulties faced by families in his community of Mississauga, he said one in four people there visited food banks despite being employed.

"One in four people in my community of Mississauga visit the food bank, who have a job, who have multiple jobs, who play by the rules and are falling further and further behind," he said. He blamed the Doug Ford-led government for what he described as a failure to address the challenges faced by ordinary people. "The reason why that is, is because Doug Ford and the Conservatives have abandoned the fight, they are not in it for the people," Bains said.

Doug Ford congratulates Bains on election

Ontario Premier Doug Ford congratulated Bains on his election as the new Liberal Party leader in a post on X. Ford called for cooperation between political parties, saying families across the province expected leaders to work together on issues such as trade tariffs, employment and the rising cost of living.

"Ontario families are counting on us to work collaboratively and put province over party so we can stand up to tariffs, protect workers and make life more affordable," Ford said. Bains responded by saying he looked forward to continuing that work.

Bains yet to secure a seat in Ontario legislature

Despite becoming the party leader, Bains does not currently hold a seat in Ontario's provincial legislature. He indicated on Saturday that he would contest an election to secure a seat but did not specify the constituency or timing. "I'll definitely be running, and the determination around the exact location will be made at the appropriate time," he said, according to CBC News.

Bains will now be responsible for rebuilding the provincial Liberal Party and leading its preparations for the next election. The party has been seeking to regain its political footing since its defeat in 2018, while the Progressive Conservatives have remained in power under Doug Ford.

His leadership will be tested by the challenge of strengthening the party's organisation, addressing voters' concerns and preparing for the next electoral contest.

(With inputs from AP/PTI)

Also read:

Chaos at US' Seattle airport as masked ICE agents drag away two fliers during boarding | Video