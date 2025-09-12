Indian-origin motel manager brutally killed in Texas after dispute over washing machine, co-worker held The incident took place at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas. The suspect, a co-worker with a criminal record, has been arrested and charged with capital murder, police said.

Houston:

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager was brutally killed in front of his wife and teenage son after a dispute over a washing machine in Texas, US. The deceased has been identified as Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka. As per the police, he was attacked at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas on Wednesday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Nagamallaiah got into an argument with his co-worker, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, over a broken washing machine. The suspect reportedly became furious when the victim asked another person to translate instructions instead of addressing him directly. Surveillance footage revealed that 37-year-old Cobos-Martinez picked up a machete and attacked Nagamallaiah. The victim ran towards the motel office where his wife and 18-year-old son were present, but the attacker followed and carried out the assault despite their desperate attempts to stop him.

Accused has prior criminal history

Police said Cobos-Martinez, who has a past criminal record in Houston including cases of auto theft and assault, has been arrested and charged with capital murder. He is currently being held without bond. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without parole or even the death penalty.

Community mourns Nagamallaiah's death

Known affectionately as "Bob", Nagamallaiah is being remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, and kind-hearted person. Friends described the attack as "sudden and deeply traumatic," noting how the victim's wife and son tried to save him in vain. The incident has left the Indian community in Dallas shocked and heartbroken.

Fundraiser launched for family support

It is to be noted here that friends and community members have come forward to support the grieving family. A fundraiser has been launched to help cover funeral expenses, immediate living costs, and to support the college education of his son. Funeral services for Nagamallaiah are scheduled for Saturday.

Consulate General of India reacts

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Houston expressed grief over the tragic killing of Nagamallaiah at his workplace in Dallas. "We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely," it posted on X.

(With inputs from PTI

