Indian-origin man kills registered sex offender in California after tracking him online | Details Police said they recovered screenshots of several sex offender profiles from California’s Megan’s Law website on Varun Suresh’s phone, including one of victim David Brimmer that had been saved less than an hour before the stabbing was reported.

New York:

A 29-year-old Indian-origin man, Varun Suresh, has been charged with the murder of 71-year-old registered sex offender David Brimmer in Fremont, California. According to police, the assault was a “targeted” act, with Suresh allegedly tracking his victim using California’s Megan’s Law database, which lists details of sex offenders. As per report of The Independemt, Brimmer, who previously served nine years in prison for child sexual assault in 1995, was stabbed multiple times and died despite attempts to save him.

The chilling pursuit

Investigations revealed that Suresh armed himself with a knife and disguised his approach by posing as a CPA, carrying a notebook and coffee to appear as a professional seeking clients. After confirming Brimmer’s identity at his home, Suresh allegedly declared, “I knew I had the right guy.”

When Brimmer attempted to flee, the attacker chased him across two blocks, into a neighbour’s garage and kitchen. During the pursuit, Suresh stabbed him in the neck while demanding he “repent” and then slit his throat as Brimmer tried to crawl away.

No remorse and prior red flags

Authorities discovered screenshots of multiple sex offender profiles from the Megan’s Law website on Suresh’s phone, including one of Brimmer’s taken just 45 minutes before the 911 call. In post-arrest statements, Suresh admitted he had long wanted to kill a sex offender, claiming, “they hurt children” and “deserve to die.” Disturbingly, he described the murder as “honestly really fun” and expressed no remorse.

Suresh told police he did not intend to escape, adding that if officers hadn’t arrived, he would have called them himself.

This was not Suresh’s first run-in with law enforcement. In 2021, he was arrested for making a fake bomb threat and burglary after leaving a suspicious bag at a Fremont hotel. At the time, he admitted he believed the hotel’s CEO was a pedophile and said he had been “hunting” him.

Legal proceedings underway

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged Suresh with murder, residential burglary, and use of a deadly weapon. He remains in custody as prosecutors pursue the case. Authorities stressed that the killing was an isolated act, posing no continuing public threat, but the attack has sparked alarm about vigilante justice and misuse of offender databases for targeted violence.