Indian-origin man jailed and caned over rioting charge in Singapore

A 25-year-old man of Indian origin, Kavind Raj Kannan, has been sentenced to two years and three months in jail along with three strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to a rioting charge connected to a fatal altercation at a Singapore nightspot in 2023.

According to The Straits Times, Kavind was among 11 men identified as part of a “rioting group” that attacked 29-year-old Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail at the Concorde Hotel in the early hours of August 20, 2023.

Kavind's defence lawyer request lighter sentence

Court documents revealed that Isrrat died after being repeatedly stabbed by another rioter, Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran, also of Indian origin. Asvain, 30 at the time, has been charged with murder and is currently awaiting trial.

Other members of the group have already received varying sentences, including jail terms and caning. During the trial, Kavind’s defence lawyers requested a lighter sentence of up to two years and two months in prison, arguing that Isrrat had initiated the confrontation by hurling vulgarities at the group.

Man jailed for smuggling puppy into Singapore

Earlier, in a separate incident, A 43-year-old Malaysian man of Indian origin, Mahentharan Ganesan, was sentenced to eight weeks in jail and fined SGD 2,500 on Tuesday for illegally smuggling a puppy into Singapore.

Mahentharan pleaded guilty to three charges, including importing an animal without a licence and failing to provide proper care as an animal owner. One additional charge was considered during sentencing, according to Channel News Asia.

On October 20, 2023, officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority discovered a live puppy hidden in a laundry bag and concealed in the spare tyre compartment of Mahentharan’s vehicle at Tuas checkpoint, which links southern Peninsular Malaysia to Singapore.

