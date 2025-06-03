Indian-origin man in coma after violent arrest in Australia, allegedly kneed in neck Indian-origin man Gaurav Kundi is in a coma after allegedly being kneed in the neck by Adelaide police during a mistaken domestic violence response, sparking calls for justice and an internal investigation.

A 42-year-old Indian-origin man, Gaurav Kundi, is fighting for his life after a violent encounter with South Australia Police in Adelaide's eastern suburbs. Kundi, a father of two, was allegedly tackled to the ground and kneed in the neck during an early morning altercation on Thursday. He is currently on life support with suspected brain and nerve damage.

Police mistook public argument for domestic violence

According to Australia Today, the incident began when Kundi and his partner, Amritpal Kaur, were having a loud argument in public. A passing police patrol allegedly assumed the dispute was domestic violence-related, despite Kaur’s repeated claims that Kundi was drunk but not violent.

Police said Kundi "violently resisted arrest" and lost consciousness shortly after being restrained. Kaur, who filmed the altercation, claims officers used excessive force.

Footage shows Kundi pleading innocence

Video footage obtained by 9News reportedly shows Kundi screaming, “I’ve done nothing wrong,” as officers pinned him against a police vehicle. Kaur is heard pleading with officers to stop, accusing them of unfair treatment.

"I stopped filming because I panicked when the officer knelt on him," Kaur told 9News, also alleging that her partner’s head was slammed against both the patrol car and the road.

Medical emergency and coma

Kundi was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, where doctors reported severe injuries to his brain and neck. He remains in a coma, and his partner fears he may not regain consciousness. “He was just drunk, not dangerous,” said Kaur, visibly distressed.

Internal police investigation underway

South Australia Police have confirmed an internal investigation has been launched. Body-worn footage from officers at the scene is under review. Acting Assistant Commissioner John DeCandia stated that based on the video from one officer, the police actions appeared “appropriate,” but he acknowledged that the probe is still in progress.

“I can say that from that body-worn video — and it’s only from one officer — I’m comfortable with what I observed so far,” said DeCandia.

Echoes of George Floyd case

The allegation that a police officer drove a knee into Kundi’s neck has drawn sharp comparisons to the 2020 death of George Floyd in the U.S., which sparked global protests against police brutality.

As the investigation continues, calls for justice and transparency are growing from within the Indian community in Australia and abroad.