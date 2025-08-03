Indian-origin family goes missing during US road trip, search efforts underway Police have since disclosed that the family was headed to Pittsburgh and was on path to continue to Moundsville, West Virginia, in their journey.

New Delhi:

Authorities in the United States are searching for an Indian-origin family of four who went missing during a road trip. The elderly family members, Asha Divan (85), Kishore Divan (89), Shailesh Divan (86), and Gita Divan (84), were traveling from Buffalo, New York, to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, when they mysteriously vanished.

Last confirmed sighting at Burger King in Pennsylvania

The family’s last confirmed sighting was at a Burger King outlet on Peach Street in Erie, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 2025, around 2:45 PM. Surveillance footage from the fast food restaurant shows two of the family members entering the premises. Additionally, their most recent credit card transaction was made at this location, marking it as their final verified stop.

Disappearance after planned stay in West Virginia

The Divans were en route to Moundsville, West Virginia, with plans to stay overnight at the Prabhupada's Palace of Gold. However, they never arrived. Their intended destination was in Marshall County, where they had prepaid for accommodation. Authorities revealed that they never checked into their reservation, and since then, their phones have been unresponsive.

Phone activity detected in Moundsville and Wheeling

Despite the silence from the missing individuals, cell tower data revealed signals from their phones in the Moundsville and Wheeling areas around 3:00 AM on July 30, but there have been no further developments. Local authorities have stated they are pursuing several leads, but the whereabouts of the family remain unknown.

Ongoing investigation and public appeal for information

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has appealed to the public for any information that could help locate the missing family. A missing persons report has been filed in Buffalo, New York, and law enforcement agencies are coordinating efforts to trace the Divans. Photos of the family, their vehicle (a light green Toyota Camry, NY plate EKW2611), and surveillance images from Burger King have been released to aid in the search.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 304-843-5422.