US: Indian-origin catholic priest shot dead in church rectory in Kansas, accused arrested | Details here Carasala had been the pastor at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca since 2011. He was ordained as a priest in 1994 in his native India and had served in Kansas since 2004. He became a U.S. citizen in 2011.

In a shocking incident, an Indian-origin Catholic priest was shot and killed on Thursday at his parish rectory in Kansas state of United States. According to church officials, the tragic incident claimed the life of Father Arul Carasala in Seneca, a beloved pastor known for his dedication and compassion. "I am heartbroken to share the tragic news of the death of Fr. Arul Carasala, who was fatally shot earlier today," Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas expressed in a heartfelt Facebook post. "This senseless act of violence has left us grieving the loss of a beloved priest, leader, and friend," he added.

Fr. Carasala had been serving as the pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca since 2011, according to his profile on the parish website. Ordained as a priest in 1994 in his native India, he dedicated years of service to Kansas after arriving in 2004. His commitment to the community was further solidified when he became a US citizen in 2011. A post on the parish’s Facebook page confirmed that the priest was shot at the church rectory and succumbed to his injuries shortly after being rushed to the local hospital.

Witnesses recall shocking shooting incident

Speaking to the Associated Press (AP), Kris Anderson, the parish’s director of religious education, said they knew few details. "From what we know, an older man walked up to him and shot him three times," she said, adding that she didn’t know who shot him or why. People answering the phones at the Seneca Police Department and at the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment. They referred calls to County Attorney Brad Lippert, who was traveling and did not immediately return a call or an email from The Associated Press seeking details on the shooting.

Community reels from priest's tragic death

The archbishop said in his post that there was no ongoing threat to the community, but that he recognized the “pain and shock” the priest’s death had brought to the community of about 2,100 people in northeastern Kansas, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Topeka and about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City. "Fr. Carasala was a devoted and zealous pastor who faithfully served our Archdiocese for over twenty years, including as dean of the Nemaha-Marshall region,” he wrote. “His love for Christ and His Church was evident in how he ministered to his people with great generosity and care. His parishioners, friends, and brother priests will deeply miss him," as per the Associated Press.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh: Nine held over lawyer's murder linked to Hindu priest Chinmoy Das arrest