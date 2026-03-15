Indian Navy warships deployed near Persian Gulf to assist merchant vessels amid West Asia conflict: Report

Tehran:

Several warships of the Indian Navy have been deployed near the Persian Gulf and are on standby to assist merchant vessels heading towards India due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, sources confirmed on Sunday. According to sources, the naval ships have been positioned in the region to provide any necessary support or assistance to merchant vessels if required.

Indian vessels granted transit through Strait of Hormuz

Earlier on Saturday, two India-flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were granted transit through the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian authorities. One of the ships, Shivalik, was last reported by vessel traffic monitoring platforms to be sailing in the Gulf of Oman and is expected to reach its destination by March 21.

On Friday, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways provided an update on the maritime situation in the Persian Gulf region and the measures being taken to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers and vessels. According to the ministry, 24 India-flagged vessels carrying 668 Indian seafarers were operating in the Persian Gulf, while 76 Indian seafarers were on board three vessels located east of the Strait of Hormuz.

The ministry said the Directorate General of Shipping continues to coordinate with ship owners, Recruitment and Placement Service License (RPSL) agencies, and Indian missions abroad, with all Indian vessels and crew being actively monitored.

It added that since the activation of a 24-hour control room, the Directorate General of Shipping has handled more than 2,425 calls and 4,441 emails, and facilitated the safe repatriation of over 223 stranded Indian seafarers.

Iran to provide safe passage to Indian vessels

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali has said that Tehran will allow safe passage to vessels bound for India through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, citing the longstanding friendship and shared interests between the two countries.

Responding to a question on whether Iranian authorities would allow India-bound ships to transit through the crucial energy corridor, Fathali said, "Yes. Because India and I are friends. You can see the future, and I think that after two or three hours. Because we believe that. We believe that Iran and India are friends. We have common interests; we have a common fate."

He emphasised the mutual responsibility between the two nations, adding, "Suffering of the people of India is our suffering and vice versa. And for this reason, the government of India helps us, and we should help the government of India because we have a common fate and common interest."

Meanwhile, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, said that Iran never wanted the Strait of Hormuz to be blocked.

Ilahi noted that Iran has not closed the passage, although shipping movement has been affected due to the prevailing situation in West Asia. Speaking about the conflict, he said global leaders should put pressure on Donald Trump to end the war against Iran, adding that rising oil prices linked to the crisis are affecting people across the world.

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