Indian Navy responds to major piracy attack on Iranian Fishing Vessel in Arabian Sea

The pirates made a hijack attempt on an Iranian Fishing Vessel 'Al Kamar 786'. The Indian Navy has deployed its assets to rescue the hijacked vessel.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: March 29, 2024 21:57 IST
Indian Navy responds to piracy attempt in Arabian sea.
A major anti-piracy operation by the Indian Navy is in progress in the Arabian Sea after a Navy warship deployed its assets to thwart piracy involving an Iranian fishing vessel with crew which is likely to be Pakistani, Navy officials informed on Friday.

Based on the inputs on a potential piracy incident onboard Iranian Fishing Vessel 'Al Kamar 786' late evening on March 28, two Indian Naval ships, mission deployed in Arabian Sea for maritime security operations were diverted to intercept the hijacked fishing vessel.

The fishing vessel at the time of incident was approximately 90 Nm South-West of Socotra and was reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates.

The hijacked vessel has been intercepted on March 29 (today). The operation is currently underway by the Indian Navy towards the rescue of hijacked vessel and its crew.

Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring maritime security in the region and safety of seafarers, irrespective of nationalities.

