Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of taking part in a murder-for-hire conspiracy targeting Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States, has been sentenced to 235 months, or more than 19 years, in prison. A federal judge handed down the sentence on Friday following an 80-minute hearing, news agency PTI reported.

The sentence was pronounced by Judge Victor Marrero of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. During the hearing, Pannun claimed that the alleged assassination plot had disrupted his regular legal practice for more than 1,200 days. Gupta also addressed the court briefly, expressing regret over his involvement in the conspiracy.

Gupta pleaded guilty to three charges

The 55-year-old Indian national had pleaded guilty earlier this year to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The charges relate to his alleged role in a plan to kill Pannun in New York.

The US government had sought a 24-year prison sentence for Gupta. In a submission filed in court last week, prosecutors described his actions as "conduct was as brutal as it was brazen". They argued that Gupta and his co-conspirators, "including at least one Indian government employee", had plotted to kill an American citizen on US soil because of the "victim's political ideology".

How the assassination plot was planned

According to allegations outlined in the indictment, other public court documents and statements made in court, Gupta worked with several people in India and elsewhere in 2023 to plan Pannun's assassination in the US. One of those involved was co-defendant Vikash Yadav.

Acting on Yadav's instructions, Gupta approached a person he believed to be a criminal associate and sought help in arranging a hitman to kill Pannun in New York City. However, that person was actually a confidential source working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Yadav later agreed, through arrangements brokered by Gupta, to pay an undercover officer $1,00,000 to carry out the killing. On or around June 9, 2023, Gupta and Yadav also arranged for an associate to hand over $15,000 in cash to the undercover officer as an advance payment for the planned murder.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Pannun, who holds American and Canadian citizenship, is the self-styled General Counsel of the banned separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). India has designated him a terrorist, and he is on the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) most-wanted list.

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