New Delhi:

An Indian national went missing, and two others were injured after the Panama-flagged vessel MT Tara Gas came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The MEA said that 21 of the 24 Indian nationals on board the LPG tanker had been safely evacuated.

India condemns attack on LPG tanker

India condemned an attack on a Panama-flagged LPG tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and reiterated its call for an end to the targeting of commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure.

"We condemn the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16," the MEA said in a statement.

India said the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end. "Of the 24 Indian nationals on board, 21 have been safely evacuated ashore at Khasab, two injured Indian crew members have been admitted to hospital, while one Indian national remains missing," it added.

The MEA said the Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue operations in coordination with the Omani authorities."We appreciate the timely assistance and support extended by the Government of Oman in the rescue efforts," it said.

New Delhi said the "continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and pose a serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers."

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it said in a statement.

Indian seafarer among four injured

Earlier, a projectile struck the Liberia-flagged very large crude carrier (VLCC) MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY while it was transiting the Persian Gulf, injuring four crew members, including an Indian national. In a post on X, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowa said that the vessel was carrying six Indian seafarers when it came under attack on Tuesday.

"On Nov 10, Liberia-flagged VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, carrying 6 Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf from Al Ruwais to Dubai. Four crew members sustained injuries in the attack, including one Indian national, who suffered minor injuries and has been safely taken ashore for further medical examination. The remaining 18 crew members, including the other 5 Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for," the Union Minister stated.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that as many as 23 Indian nationals, including 15 Indian seafarers, lost their lives in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, while five Indian nationals died in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region.

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