Indian national dies due to medical complications aboard vessel off Oman coast; repatriation efforts underway

Muscat:

An Indian national serving aboard a commercial vessel docked at Duqm Port in Oman has died due to medical complications, with the Indian Embassy in Oman coordinating efforts to repatriate his mortal remains to India. The deceased has been identified as Nishanth Uirthanathan, a 35-year-old Second Officer from Tamil Nadu, who was serving on board MT Celestial.

The Embassy did not provide the details of the medical conditions leading to his death.

Repatriation efforts underway

In a statement, the Indian Embassy said it is in constant contact with the deceased's family, the vessel's crew members and the concerned Omani authorities to ensure that the necessary formalities are completed at the earliest. "The Embassy remains in close touch with family members of the Indian national Mr. Nishanth Uirthanathan who unfortunately lost his life due to medical conditions, crew members of the vessel and concerned authorities. Efforts are underway to facilitate the earliest possible disembarkation and repatriation of his mortal remains," the embassy said.

Earlier on Saturday, the mission had confirmed that Uirthanathan was aboard MT Celestial when he "passed away due to medical complications."

The Embassy extended its condolences to the bereaved family and stated that it has been in continuous contact with the ship's management company. "An Indian national, Mr. Nishanth Uirthanathan, passed away due to medical complications. His mortal remains are currently onboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port. The Embassy has been in continuous contact with the ship management company and is coordinating closely with all concerned stakeholders. Necessary arrangements are being made for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time," it said.

FSUI demands inquiry

According to the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI), Uirthanathan fell ill on June 8 and passed away at around 6 pm on June 11. The union has alleged that efforts to arrange medical treatment and an emergency evacuation were unsuccessful. It further claimed that his body remained on board the vessel for two days after his death and that communication services at Duqm Port were disrupted during that period. The FSUI has sought an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"A young Indian seafarer’s life cost just 10 Omani Riyal (~₹2,473) — the medical visa/evacuation fee available in an hour off Duqm. Nishanth Uirthanathan (35) died on shadow tanker MT Celestial due to shipowner negligence. Delays in help & failure to arrange mortal remains show clear intent. Questions also for Omani authorities. RIP Nishanth. Demand accountability," the FSUI said.

On May 20, the US Central Command issued a statement saying the Marines stopped MT Celestial for a suspected attempt to violate the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, but it was released after a search operation. The ship's crew was asked to alter its course.

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