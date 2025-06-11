Indian national detained at Newark Airport had entered US illegally: Sources The incident at Newark Airport gained attention after Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain shared the video on social media.

Days after a shocking video of a student being handcuffed and pinned to the floor at Newark Airport went viral, the sources on Wednesday (June 11) said that Indian Consulate in New York has ascertained the individual detained in New Jersey had entered the United States illegally without a valid visa and was being deported back to India as per a court order.

Indian national entered US illegally

"With regard to a social post about an Indian national detained at Newark Airport in New Jersey in the United States, our Consulate in New York has ascertained that the individual who belongs to Haryana had entered the United States illegally without a valid visa and was being deported back to India as per a court order," the sources said.

The sources further said, "During his transit in Newark, on finding his behaviour not conducive for travel, he was restrained and admitted to a medical facility. Once he is fit to travel, the individual will be deported to India. Our Consulate in New York continues to remain engaged with the US authorities on this matter."

India raises with US incident of 'ill-treatment' of Indian man at Newark airport

Meanwhile, India has raised with the US an incident of an Indian national being handcuffed and allegedly treated like a criminal at the Newark Airport, news agency PTI reported quoring official sources. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) raised the matter with the US embassy in New Delhi, they said.

The Indian embassy in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details of the case, the sources said. "We have so far not received any details about the incident or the circumstances under which he was restrained, the flight he had to board or boarded and his final destination," said a source.

India is continuing to follow up on the matter, the sources said.

A disturbing video showing an Indian student handcuffed and restrained on the ground at Newark Airport prior to deportation from the United States went viral after Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, a social entrepreneur who writes books in Hindi, and recently relocated to India, shared the video.

'Will not tolerate illegal entry': US Embassy

The US Embassy in India reiterated its stance on illegal immigration and said that it will not tolerate violation of any laws or visa abuse. It also said that there is no right to visit the United States.

"The United States continues to welcome legitimate travelers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of U.S. law," wrote the US Embassy in India on X.

