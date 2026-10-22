Indian national among 2 killed in attack on Saudi Arabia's Dammam airport as conflict with Houthis continues

New Delhi:

An Indian national lost his life following an attack on the King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Dammam, said officials on Thursday. The attack happened on Wednesday, leaving at least two people dead and injuring eight others.

In a statement on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said the authorities are providing assistance to the Indian national's family. However, it did not reveal the identity of the person who unfortunately lost his life in the strike.

"Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured," the embassy said.

"We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured," it added.

The Dammam airport serves the entire Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia and Wednesday's strike forces authorities to halt flight operations there. It is not clear if the operations still remain halted; although Saudi Arabian officials have said they are assessing the extent of damage caused by the attack.

According to some unconfirmed reports, 20 rockets had hit the Dammam airport.

Because of its importance, the airport has remained on the target of Houthis since the conflict escalated in the region. The group, backed by the Iranians, has also targeted other airports such as the King Khalid International Airport in capital Riyadh.

With the military struggling to counter the Houthi attacks, the Saudi leadership had turned to the US for support, but President Donald Trump has refused to strike the group, even as he agreed to sell more F-35 fighter jets to Riyadh. The US has also ordered non-essential US embassy staff and their families to leave Saudi Arabia, indicating that it is not interested in engaging with the Houthis at the present moment.

"Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a social media post.

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