Indian man wins UAE's record Rs 240 crore lottery, thanks to his mother's birthday number Indian origin Anilkumar Bolla made history by winning the UAE Lottery’s Dh100 million jackpot, the biggest prize ever in the country.

New Delhi:

An expression of love for his mother turned into a once-in-a-lifetime fortune for a young Indian in Abu Dhabi. Anilkumar Bolla Madhavrao Bolla, a 29-year-old from South India, won the UAE Lottery’s first-ever Dh100 million jackpot, the largest prize ever awarded in the country, after choosing the number 11 the month of his mother’s birthday as part of his lucky combination.

“I didn’t do anything special,” Anilkumar said, recalling the moment that changed his life. “I just used the Easy Pick and chose one number 11 for my mum’s birthday. That number made all the difference.”

Winning against 1 in 8.8 million odds

The draw took place on October 18 during the 23rd Lucky Day event, where Anilkumar beat overwhelming odds of 1 in 8.8 million to claim the historic win. His victory was officially announced on Monday in a video released by The UAE Lottery, which celebrated the moment with the caption, “For Anilkumar, Oct 18 wasn’t just another day it was the day that changed everything.”

Anilkumar, who has been living in the UAE for just one and a half years, said he purchased 12 tickets in one transaction, never imagining one would make him an instant multi-millionaire. Recalling the life-changing moment, Anilkumar said, “I was sitting on the sofa, and I just felt that, yes, I won it. I was in shock.”

Since then, he has been taking time to absorb his win and carefully plan his next steps. “I want to invest wisely and spend this amount in the right way. Now that I have money, I want to think clearly and do something meaningful,” he said. Anilkumar shared that his first priority is to bring his parents to the UAE and fulfil their lifelong dreams.

“My mum and dad had very small dreams. I want to fulfil every one of them and take care of them,” he said emotionally. The young winner also plans to buy a supercar, celebrate at a luxury resort, and donate a portion of his winnings to charity. “I believe that donations should go to people who truly need help,” he added.

In his message to other hopeful players, Anilkumar encouraged perseverance and positivity. “Everything happens for a reason. Keep playing, and one day luck will come to you,” he said. He also expressed deep gratitude to the organisers of the UAE Lottery: “I really want to thank The UAE Lottery for this big opportunity. It’s a dream come true, and I hope they continue to change lives like this.”