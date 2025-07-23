Indian man brutally attacked in Australia, left unconscious on street in suspected racist assault South Australia Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Enfield on Sunday and charged him with assault causing harm. However, the rest of the attackers fled the scene and are yet to be identified.

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old Indian man, Charanpreet Singh, was brutally assaulted and left unconscious on a street in Adelaide after a group of men allegedly hurled racist abuse and attacked him over a car parking dispute.

Group of men hurl racial slurs

The incident was reported on Saturday night (local time) near Kintore Avenue in the heart of the city. Singh, who was in his car, said a group of men approached him, hurled racial slurs and launched a vicious physical attack without any provocation.

"They just said 'f--- off, Indian', and after that they just started punching," 9News quoted him as saying. "I tried to fight back, but they beat me until I was unconscious."

Indian man suffers multiple facial fractures

He sustained severe injuries, including brain trauma and multiple facial fractures. He was rushed to the hospital, where he remained under medical care overnight.

Police have appealed for public assistance in tracking them down. The assault has sparked outrage among Adelaide's Indian community and raised concerns about the safety of international students and immigrants in Australia.

Support for Singh has poured in on social media

Support for Singh has poured in online, with many calling for stronger action against racially motivated violence.

Singh, speaking from his hospital bed, said the attack has deeply shaken him."Things like this, when they happen, it makes you feel like you should go back," he said. "You can change anything in your body, but you can't change the colours."

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas condemned the assault, calling it unacceptable, according to 9News.

"Any time we see any evidence of any racial attack, it is completely unwelcome in our state and just not consistent with where the majority of our community are at," the Premier said.

Police continue to investigate the case and are reviewing CCTV footage in the area. The remaining attackers are still at large.

(With inputs from ANI)