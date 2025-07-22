Indian man assaulted, stripped in Ireland, incident sparks renewed concerns over racism The victim, who had arrived in the country just three weeks ago, sustained serious injuries to his face, arms, and legs and was seen bleeding heavily in photographs from the scene.

Dublin:

In a harrowing incident, an Indian man in his 40s was brutally assaulted, stripped by a group of individuals in Ireland’s capital Dublin. The incident that took place in Tallaght triggered widespread outrage and renewed concerns over racism.

The victim, who had arrived in the country just three weeks ago, sustained serious injuries to his face, arms, and legs and was seen bleeding heavily in photographs from the scene. He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment, while the Irish police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The assault occurred around 6 pm on Parkhill Road, Tallaght. According to Irish media, the attack is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Reports suggest the man had been falsely accused by the group of acting inappropriately around children, an allegation that the Irish Police have said has no basis, the Irish Times reported.

‘Aghast at the insensitivity & obfuscation’: Indian Ambassador

India's Ambassador to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra, condemned the attack on social media, questioning the handling and portrayal of the incident. In a post on X, he wrote, “How can an ‘ALLEGED’ assault cause such horrible injury & bleeding? Aghast at the insensitivity & obfuscation of @rte @rtenews! Thank Hon @paulmurphy_TD @gardainfo & Irish people for their sympathy, support to the #innocent #victim. Hope the perpetrators are brought to #justice!”

Baby Pereppadan, Fine Gael councillor for Tallaght South, visited the victim and described him as being in deep shock and unable to speak much. Pereppadan noted that the man is not receiving visitors at the moment and highlighted that such incidents are happening too frequently in the area, calling for an increased Gardai presence. He also emphasized the contributions of Indian nationals in Ireland, especially those working in critical sectors such as healthcare and IT.

Call for stronger action against racism

Sinn Fein TD for Dublin South-West, Sean Crowe, condemned the assault, describing it as “violent and racist” and “vile and utterly unacceptable on so many levels.” He stated that racist violence contributes to a sense of insecurity among residents, both new arrivals and long-time community members.

The incident has intensified public debate around racism, misinformation, and safety for immigrant communities in Ireland, prompting calls for stronger action against hate-fueled violence.