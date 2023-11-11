Jaishankar embarks on five-day visit to UK ahead of PM Rishi Sunak's visit to India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI EAM S Jaishankar and MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Saturday, embarked on a five-day visit to the United Kingdom with an aim to review various aspects of bilateral ties. It is expected that preparations for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's possible visit to India in the next few months will figure in his talks in London.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on an official visit to the United Kingdom from November 11-15," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. "India and the UK have a growing bilateral partnership.

Jaishankar will meet Sir James Cleverly in UK

During his visit, the external affairs minister will be holding discussions with his counterpart, Foreign Secretary Sir James Cleverly and will meet several other dignitaries," it said in a statement. The MEA also referred to the "warm and thriving" relationship between the two sides.

The India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was launched in 2021 along with the India-UK Roadmap 2030 which seeks to expand ties in a range of areas.

"The roadmap is a commitment to a partnership that delivers for both the countries. The external affairs minister's visit will give a new impetus to the friendly ties between the two countries," the MEA said.

Free Trade Agreement

Earlier, on November 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Sunak discussed the progress on the Free Trade Agreement during a telephone conversation.

"Turning to the friendship between the UK and India, the leaders discussed recent progress on Free Trade Agreement negotiations. They agreed on the importance of securing an ambitious deal that benefitted both sides," the UK government stated in an official release.

