Indian embassy issues fresh advisory for nationals in Israel amid escalating Iranian strikes Reiterating earlier notices, the embassy emphasised that Indian citizens in Israel must strictly follow safety protocols and advisories issued by the Israeli Home Front Command, as the National Emergency remains in force.

Jerusalem:

As tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate, the Indian Embassy in Tehran issued a fresh advisory on Tuesday, urging all Indian nationals in Iran to remain vigilant and prioritise their safety. The fresh advisory comes amid ongoing missile exchanges and airstrikes, which have raised serious concerns over regional stability and the safety of foreign nationals residing in conflict zones.

Reiterating earlier notices, the embassy emphasised that Indian citizens in Israel must strictly follow safety protocols and advisories issued by the Israeli Home Front Command, as the National Emergency remains in force. Indian nationals planning to leave Israel are encouraged to consider available land border crossings, it said. Travellers opting for this route are advised to verify operational timings and ensure they possess the required visas and fee details. For updated information, the advisory directed travellers to refer to the official Israeli Airports Authority website: https://www.iaa.gov.il/en/.

Indian nationals in Israel urged to register with embassy

The Indian nationals who continue to remain in Israel are advised to register themselves with the Embassy at the following link https://www.indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg, if not done already. The embassy also reposted telephonic (+972 54-7520711 or +972 54-3278392) and email cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in) Helplines for any Indians who are in distress in Israel.

The embassy said that Indian nationals can also apply for eVisas to Jordan and Egypt via e-services portals/apps. "Please ensure to read the instructions on the portal," the advisory added.

Israel-Iran war

The situation has worsened after Israel launched airstrikes in Iran for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. In retaliation, Iran continued firing missiles into Israeli territory. At least 225 people have been killed in Iran since the hostilities started, while 24 people have been killed in Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Iran of intending to have a forever war and blamed it for bringing Israel to the "brink of nuclear war."

