Indian Embassy in Kyiv issues new advisory to Indians students in Ukraine

The Embassy of India in Ukraine has issued a new advisory to Indian nationals seeking to be evacuated from the war-torn nation.

In the new advisory, Indian Embassy said, "Weekend curfew lifted in Kyiv. All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to western parts. Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations."

"We sincerely request all Indian nationals/students to remain calm, peaceful and united. A large crowd can be expected at the railway stations, therefore, it is advised that all Indian students remain patient, composed and especially not to exhibit aggressive behaviors while at the railway stations," it said.

"We expect delays in trains’ schedule, even cancellation at times and long queues. Indian students are requested to carry their passport, sufficient cash, ready-to-eat meals, easy accessible winter clothing and only essential items, to ensure easy mobility. Be mindful of your belongings at all times," Embassy said.

"Ukrainians both civilians and authorities have been remarkably supportive in facilitating evacuation efforts of Indian citizens, especially considering these critical and dangerous times. You are all requested to respect these sentiments," the high commission further said.

