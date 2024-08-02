Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory, asks nationals to 'stay vigilant' amid escalating tensions in region

Follow us on Image Source : X/INDIA IN ISRAEL India in Israel

Embassy of India in Israel on Friday (August 2) issued an advisory for the Indian nationals living in the country to stay vigilant and "adhere to safety protocols". The latest advisory comes amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon in the Middle East. Besides, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also ordered a direct assault on Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, raising suspicions of yet another war in the region.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities," Embassy of India in Israel posted on X.

More to follow...