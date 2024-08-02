Friday, August 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory, asks nationals to 'stay vigilant' amid escalating tensions in region

Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory, asks nationals to 'stay vigilant' amid escalating tensions in region

Tensions are on a rise in Israel due to escalating conflicts with Lebanon and Iran. The Indian Embassy in Israel has issued an advisory for the Indian nationals living in the country.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Tel Aviv Published on: August 02, 2024 20:11 IST
Indian Embassy in Israel, Iran, Lebanon
Image Source : X/INDIA IN ISRAEL India in Israel

Embassy of India in Israel on Friday (August 2) issued an advisory for the Indian nationals living in the country to stay vigilant and "adhere to safety protocols". The latest advisory comes amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon in the Middle East. Besides, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also ordered a direct assault on Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, raising suspicions of yet another war in the region.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities," Embassy of India in Israel posted on X.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement