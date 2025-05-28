Indian embassy in Iran urges Iranian authorities to 'urgently trace and ensure safety' of 3 missing Indians The Embassy said it has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities, and requested that the missing Indians should be “urgently traced and their safety should be ensured.”

Tehran:

The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday said that it has strongly taken up with Iranian authorities the case of three missing Indian citizens, all from the same family, who went missing after reaching Iran. It requested that the missing Indians should be “urgently traced and their safety should be ensured.” The Embassy did not, however, clarify when and where the three Indians went missing in Iran.

“Family members of three Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having travelled to Iran,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

​“We are also keeping the family members regularly updated of the efforts being made by the Embassy,” it added in the post.

The three missing Indians had travelled to Iran from Punjab's Sangrur, Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar.