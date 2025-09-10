India issues advisory for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims stranded in Tibet due to Nepal stir The Indian embassy in China issued an advisory for citizens currently stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People’s Republic of China, while undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organized by private tour operators via Nepal.

New Delhi:

The Indian Embassy in Beijing has issued a safety advisory for Indian citizens currently undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nepal. This comes amid the ongoing violent protests in the country. The advisory was shared on the embassy's official handle on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, 10 September 2025. The caution comes as the protests in Nepal enter their third day, disrupting cross-border travel routes and raising serious security concerns, particularly for Indian tourists and pilgrims traveling through Nepal to reach Tibet. The embassy specifically highlighted concerns regarding Indian citizens traveling to Tibet via Nepal through private tour operators. It warned travelers to take all necessary precautions due to the challenging terrain, high altitude, and ongoing unrest in the region.

“In view of ongoing developments, Indian citizens presently in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China, are advised to exercise due caution,” the advisory said.

Emergency contact numbers released

For Indian nationals who may be facing difficulties or require emergency assistance, the following contact numbers have been made available:

Embassy of India – Beijing:

0086 185 1428 4905 (Calls only)

0086 135 2065 7602 (Also available on WhatsApp)

Embassy of India – Kathmandu:

+977 980 860 2881 (WhatsApp)

+977 981 032 6134 (WhatsApp)

What is happening in Nepal?

The ongoing unrest in Nepal began after the government imposed a sudden ban on 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp, and X. The platforms were blocked for failing to comply with a government deadline to register with Nepal’s What started as digital outrage quickly spiraled into street protests, driven largely by youth anger over widespread corruption and suppression of free speech. The situation rapidly turned violent, with clashes at key government sites, including the Federal Parliament building.

At least 19 people have reportedly died and over 500 have been injured during the protests, many of them in violent confrontations in Kathmandu and surrounding areas. Demonstrators have set fire to government buildings and the homes of political leaders in a symbolic rejection of Nepal’s entrenched political class. Amid mounting public pressure, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned. Meanwhile, Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first and only female Chief Justice, has been appointed to lead the interim government.