Indian embassy asks Global Times to 'verify facts, cross-examine sources' before posting Pakistan's claims Operation Sindoor: As tensions between India and Pakistan intensify following Indian strikes on terror infra across Pakistan and PoK, the Indian Embassy in China has asked Global Times to refrain from posting Pakistan's claims before verifying facts and cross-examining sources.

Beijing:

As tensions between India and Pakistan rise after the Indian Armed Forces targeted 9 terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has cautioned China's state-run tabloid Global Times to verify messages before posting them on social media. In a post on X, it said, "Dear @globaltimesnews, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation."

The embassy questioned daily's posts on social media as it posted about the Pakistan Air Force's claims. It added, "Several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of #OperationSindoor, attempting to mislead the public. When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics."

The Embassy's post also pointed to a PIB fact-check post on X about pro-Pakistan handles showing an IAF jet crashed in India’s Punjab in 2021.

“Beware of old images shared by pro-Pakistan handles in the present context! An old image showing a crashed aircraft is being circulated with the claim that Pakistan recently shot down an Indian Rafale jet near Bahawalpur during the ongoing #OperationSindoor," the PIB post said.

"This image is from an earlier incident involving an IAF MiG-21 fighter jet that crashed in Moga district in Punjab in 2021," it added.