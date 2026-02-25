Indian eatery forced to close after 16 years amid Pakistani and Khalistani threats in London

London:

For 16 years, Rangrez in London's Hammersmith served as a cherished haven for Indian and South Asian diners, dishing out favorites like tadka dal, karahi chicken, butter chicken, shahi paneer and authentic desi curries. But now, this eatery owned by Sikh entrepreneur Harman Singh Kapoor is closing its doors, driven by escalating threats from Pakistani and Khalistani groups, online harassment, surging costs and what he calls inadequate police protection. In a heartfelt post on X, Kapoor declared these relentless pressures had made operations untenable, marking the end of a community landmark.

Vocal activist draws ire

Born in Punjab and a UK resident for 26 years, Kapoor's outspoken activism- especially his sharp criticism of radical Khalistanis and Pakistan via Instagram (77k+ followers) and TikTok- has painted a target on him. He mocks Khalistani supporters, questions UK police inaction, and even calls out Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This bold stance shattered any illusion of safety in London, as he told media in 2023- threats surged after a viral video refusing to apologise for opposing the Khalistani push for an independent Punjab state.

A timeline of harassment and attacks

Kapoor's ordeals trace back years. Last month, while abroad, he shared video of a masked intruder vandalising his parked car outside his London home, blasting police silence as "unacceptable" for abandoning law-abiders. In 2023, a group of Pakistani men attacked him; despite calling authorities first, Kapoor ended up arrested after they accused him of instigating the fight. He quipped bitterly, "I got arrested because my name is not Khan and I am not a terrorist." That March, alleged Khalistanis with concealed weapons pounded on Rangrez's glass doors, shouting Punjabi slurs while customers cowered inside- prompting a temporary shutdown. Earlier, his home faced multiple hits in one hour, followed by death and rape threats.

Diplomatic tensions amplify fears

These incidents peaked amid India-UK friction over Khalistanis. Just before the 2023 restaurant siege, supporters of extremist Amritpal Singh protested at India's London High Commission, tearing the tricolour and sparking outrage. India accused the UK of harboring radicals, heightening Kapoor's risks as his family lived in constant fear.

From kitchen to frontlines

Since 2023, threats have reshaped Kapoor's world, forcing Rangrez's permanent closure. Yet, he frames it positively: "Now it's time to dedicate myself fully to activism without distraction." With other London businesses, Kapoor vows to fight on, turning personal loss into a platform against extremism.