Jaishankar meets QUAD ministers in New York, discuss ways to bolster strategic ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa in New York for the first time and exchanged views on the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan and ways to further enhance bilateral ties.

Kamikawa, a 70-year-old veteran lawmaker, succeeded Yoshimasa Hayashi as Japanese foreign minister in a Cabinet reshuffle earlier this month. "Delighted to meet Foreign Minister of Japan Yoko Kamikawa at #UNGA78," Jaishankar wrote on X.

"Exchanged perspectives on our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Discussed our regional, multilateral and global cooperation and taking them forward," he posted. Earlier, Jaishankar had a warm discussion with Quad colleagues to start his participation at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"Welcomed Japanese FM Yoko Kamikawa to the meeting. Discussed defending the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific and delivering on Quad commitments. Always value our collective contribution to doing global good," he posted on X.

Quad - comprising Japan, India, Australia and the United States - is a grouping of countries driven by shared interests and values and interested in strengthening a rules-based order in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.

Notably, Jaishankar on Friday began a nine-day visit to the US, primarily to attend the annual session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and to host a special event on Global South.

Following the completion of the 78th UNGA-related engagements, Jaishankar will visit Washington DC from September 27 to 30 for bilateral meetings with his American interlocutors.

"During his visit to New York from September 22 to 26, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) will be leading the Indian delegation for the high-level week at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

