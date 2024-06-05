Indian couple on holiday trip drowns at sea beach in Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Colombo: An Indian couple on holiday with their family drowned while at a sea beach near Hambantota in southern Sri Lanka, police said on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as a 35-year-old male and a 33-year-old female, both Indian nationals, and according to preliminary investigations, the victims were a married couple.

They were rescued while drowning after being dragged away by strong waves, but died upon admission to the Debarawewa Hospital.

“The incident occurred on Tuesday during a visit to Sri Lanka with their family at Kirinda Beach,” news portal Adaderana.lk reported. The police did not provide the identities of the victims. Police said that the two individuals were rescued while drowning after being dragged away by strong waves, but passed away upon admission to the hospital.

It is worth mentioning more than dozens of people were killed in foreign this year, where a majority of them died due to attacks. A large number of them were either died or killed in America.

Recently, an Indian student died in a bike accident in the US on May 23. The deceased, Belem Atchyuth, was a student of the State University of New York (SUNY) who hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

