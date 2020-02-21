Image Source : FILE Indian couple in UAE donates late daughter's kidney to boy (Representative image )

An Indian couple based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has donated their late daughter's kidney to a seven-old-year boy who had been on dialysis for the last five years, a media report said on Friday.The couple, Keerti and Arun had lost their six-year-old daughter, Devisri last year due to pulmonary hypertension and heart issues. They donating her organs and helped save the lives of three other patients, said the Khaleej Times reported.

Meanwhile, seven-year-old Adam, also Indian, and his parents Deepak John Jacob and Divya S Abraham had been waiting to get a matching kidney donor for him.

Speaking about the transplant, Farhad Janahi, assistant professor at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences here, who conducted the four-hour surgery, said: "Adam was on our waiting list for the last four years. He could not travel, could not go to school, was not allowed to drink more than 400 ml of water as he was on dialysis.

"When we informed his family about Devisri's matching kidney, they were happy and relieved." Adam, who lived with his family in Ras Al Khaimah, had to come thrice a week to Dubai for dialysis.

Devisri's second kidney was donated to a 15-year-old boy in Abu Dhabi and her liver to an adult living in Saudi Arabia.

"After she left us, we decided to donate her organs. It was a proud moment, but a difficult decision to make. We can see her soul in three other lives. She has left a legacy. We would recommend everyone to pledge their support to organ transplant and register themselves for this programme," the Khaleej Times quoted Arun as saying.

