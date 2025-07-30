Indian consulate in San Francisco issues advisory after earthquake hits Russia, check helpline number Earthquake hits Russia: Indian nationals in California, other US West Coast states, and Hawaii are advised to take precautionary steps.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco issued advisory and said it is monitoring the potential tsunami threat following the recent 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

Check advisory for Indian nationals

Indian nationals in California, other US West Coast states, and Hawaii are advised to take the following steps:

Follow local alerts: Carefully monitor alerts from US authorities, including local emergency management and the US Tsunami Warning Centres.

Move to higher ground if a tsunami alert is issued.

Avoid coastal areas.

Prepare for emergency & keep devices charged.

Check helpline number:

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco has also issued a helpline number: +1-415-483-6629

One of the world's strongest earthquakes struck Russia's Far East early Wednesday, an 8.8-magnitude tremor that set off a tsunami in the northern Pacific region and prompted warnings for Alaska, Hawaii and south toward New Zealand.

Tsunami warning issued

Tsunami warning sirens blared in Honolulu and people moved to higher ground. The Japan Meteorological Agency said a first tsunami wave of about 30 centimeters reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido.

Damage and evacuations were reported in the Russian regions nearest the quake's epicenter on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

The first tsunami wave hit the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk, the main settlement on Russia's Kuril Islands in the Pacific, according to the local governor Valery Limarenko. He said residents were safe and staying on high ground until the threat of a repeat wave was gone.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves of 1 to 3 meters above tide level were possible along some coastal areas of Hawaii, Chile, Japan and the Solomon Islands. Waves of more than 3 meters were possible along some coastal areas of Russia and Ecuador.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami had been generated by the quake that could cause damage along the coastlines of all the Hawaiian islands. “Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property,” the warning stated. The first waves were expected around 7 p.m. Tuesday local time.

