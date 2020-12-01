Image Source : AP Republicans oppose nomination of Neera Tanden as Director of OMB; call her worst nominee of Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden nominating Indian-American Neera Tanden as his Director for Office of Management and Budget has run into trouble with some of the top Republican Senators openly opposing the pick due to her "combative and insulting comments" about many members of the Senate.

Tanden, 50, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first woman of colour and first Indian-American to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

The OMB serves the President of the United States in overseeing the implementation of his vision across the Executive Branch. Specifically, OMB’s mission is to assist the President in meeting his policy, budget, management and regulatory objectives and to fulfill the agency’s statutory responsibilities.

Tanden's career has focused on pursuing policies designed to support working families, foster broad-based economic growth, and curb rampant inequality.

Influential Senator John Cornyn, who is also co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, described Tanden as the worst nominee of Biden so far and said: “I think in light of her combative and insulting comments about many members of the Senate, mainly on our side of the aisle, that it creates certainly a problematic path to confirmation.”

In an interaction with reporters, Cornyn said that Tanden “deleted a lot of her previous tweets in the last couple of weeks which seems pretty juvenile, as if people won’t have access to it.”

“I’m a little surprised that he would do that and not even consult with any Republicans. Some of this can be avoided with a little bit of a heads up and consultation,” Cornyn said. In a tweet he alleged that Tanden deleted more than 1,000 tweets, including criticism of Republicans.

The Republican Party has 50 senators in the 100-member US Senate, with the Democrats having 48 in their kitty. Elections for the two Senate seats in Georgia are scheduled for January 5.

Tanden, who has 313,400 followers on Twitter, where she is quite active, had been very critical of the Republican senators and President Donald Trump in the past.

In one of her tweets, Tanden had referred to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as “Moscow Mitch.”

She is reported to have deleted many of her tweets that were critical of Republican Senators.

According to The Washington Examiner, Tanden has deleted over a thousand tweets in anticipation of a tough confirmation vote.

“Tanden's deleted tweets include, for example, multiple posts expressing disapproval of Senator Susan Collins of Maine, a centrist Republican who has been known to vote with Democrats on some issues and is considered a "swing" vote. Yet, she left a 2018 tweet that calls Collins "pathetic" for supporting Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's nomination in the Senate,” the daily said.

Republican Whip Senator John Thune alleged that Tanden has been pretty partisan in some of her previous positions and in many cases with respect to Republican senators who have to vote on her potential nomination.

Senator Rick Scott from Florida alleged that Tanden is a big-government, big-spending radical liberal who’s a terrible choice for OMB Director.

“It’s just more proof that Biden and the Democrats will continue to move further and further to the Left,” he said.

However, a few top Democratic senators also appreciated her nomination.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, speaking on the Senate floor, alleged that the Republicans are twisting themselves into pretzels to explain their reflexive opposition to these outstanding selections.

“Neera Tanden, who would be the first woman of colour to ever run the Office of Management and Budget, is so eminently qualified that some on the Republican side—grasping at straws—have taken issue with comments made on twitter criticising the policy positions of Republicans in Congress,” Schumer, a Democrat, said.

“Honestly, the hypocrisy is astounding. If Republicans are concerned about criticism on Twitter, their complaints are better directed at President Trump, who has made a hobby out of denigrating Republican Senators on twitter. I fully expect to see some crocodile tears spilled on the other side of the aisle over the President-elect’s cabinet nominees. But it will be very tough to take those crocodile tears seriously,” Schumer said.

Senator Mazie K Hirono said that Tanden is a highly qualified nominee whose professional and lived experience makes her an accomplished choice to lead OMB.

“As someone who relied on food stamps and public housing growing up, Neera understands the transformational role and responsibility of government programmes to help individuals and families across our country,” the Democratic Senator said.

House Majority Leader Steny H Hoyer said that he has worked closely with Tanden for a number of years.

“I know that she will be a tremendous asset to President-elect Biden as he works with Congress to invest in a stronger economy for all Americans,” the Democratic Party leader said.

