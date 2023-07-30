Indian-American foreign policy expert Nisha Biswal confirmed as deputy CEO of US DFC

Follow us on Image Source : US-INDIA BUSINESS COUNCIL US businesswoman and foreign policy expert Nisha Desai Biswal

The United States Senate on Saturday confirmed Indian-American policy expert and businesswoman Nisha Desai Biswal as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). US President Joe Biden in March had announced the nomination of Biswal as the deputy CEO of the DFC.

"Thrilled, honored and humbled to have been confirmed by the Senate to serve as Deputy CEO of @DFCgov," she tweeted in response to the confirmation.

She also proceeded to thank her friends and colleagues for their support during her confirmation, adding that "I will do my best to make you proud!" Biswal is currently the Senior Vice President for International Strategy and Global Initiatives and South Asia at the US Chamber of Commerce.

According to the White House, Biswal has over 30 years of experience in US foreign policy and international development programs within the Executive Branch, Congress, and the private sector. In her position as SVP at the Chamber of Commerce, she oversees the US India Business Council and US Bangladesh Business Council.

She earlier served as Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs at the US Department of State from 2013 to 2017, overseeing the US-India strategic partnership and the launch of an annual US-India Strategic and Commercial Dialogue.

Biswal serves as the Chair of the Advisory Committee on Voluntary Foreign Aid and is on both the Board of the National Democratic Institute and the US Institute of Peace International Advisory Council.

She has also served as Assistant Administrator for Asia at the US Agency for International Development (USAID), directing and supervising the institution's programs and operations across South, Central, and Southeast Asia.

ALSO READ | Indian Americans appointed to EXIM US advisory councils

ALSO READ | US: Biden appoints Indian-American Shamina Singh as member of President's Export Council

Latest World News