'India won't buy even a bushel of corn': US Commerce Secretary questions trade practices, backs tariff policy

New Delhi:

Amid continued strain in India-US trade relations, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has renewed criticism of India's trade practices, accusing the country of protectionism and unfair treatment of American goods. In a press briefing and subsequent media interviews, Lutnick defended President Donald Trump's steep tariffs on India, while warning that New Delhi risks economic isolation if it fails to open its markets to US exports.

Lutnick’s comments, made on September 13, come at a sensitive time for India-US relations, with trade talks frequently stalling over key disagreements—particularly tariffs and agricultural exports. "India brags about having 1.4 billion people but won't buy even a bushel of American corn," Lutnick remarked during a press conference. "They sell everything to us but won't open their markets. They put tariffs on everything. It’s not fair or reciprocal."

Defending the imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian goods — including an extra 25% levy on Russian crude oil imports — Lutnick reiterated that the Trump administration’s strategy was aimed at correcting long-standing trade imbalances. He added that the US remains open to engagement, but not without concessions from India.

"Either support the dollar, support your biggest client — the American consumer — or pay the 50% tariff. Let’s see how long that lasts," Lutnick told in a separate interview.

India has consistently labelled the US tariffs as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable", especially concerning energy procurement, which it argues is driven by national interest and global market dynamics.

Lutnick further criticised India’s self-image as a rising global power and free-market democracy, saying its protectionist policies contradict that image. He claimed that while US markets remain open, India continues to block American access, particularly in agriculture.

His remarks follow media reports that the US is urging G7 and EU nations to consider imposing 100% tariffs on imports from both India and China, signalling escalating tensions.

While President Trump has acknowledged that his tariff policies have strained ties with India, he has maintained that such measures are necessary to achieve "fair and reciprocal trade."

As negotiations remain gridlocked, Lutnick’s harsh rhetoric suggests that trade talks could face further hurdles unless significant policy shifts are made.