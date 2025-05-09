India uses S-400 to thwart Pakistani strikes: Know how many countries have this air defence system The S-400 air defense system is proving to be India's modern-day Sudarshan Chakra, effectively thwarting Pakistan's hostile intentions. Here's a look at the select few countries that possess this advanced defense technology.

India successfully thwarted Pakistan's attempted aerial strike on military targets using its advanced S-400 air defense system on the night of May 7–8. The attempted attacks targeted northern and western regions of India but were effectively neutralised.

The S-400 system, called India's 'Sudarshan Chakra' by the armed forces, has proven its strategic value in real-time defense. Its standout feature is the capability to track and engage multiple targets simultaneously at long ranges, making it a robust shield against incoming drones and missiles. Compared to this, Pakistan's air defense system is significantly inferior. The S-400 has become a formidable shield against aerial threats, effectively countering hostile actions from across the border and safeguarding India from enemy incursions.

Which countries own the S-400 air defense system?

Russia, the original developer and manufacturer of the S-400 air defense system, is its primary operator. In addition to Russia, several other countries have acquired this highly capable system:

China: One of the first international buyers of the S-400, China uses it to strengthen its defense against aerial threats, including missiles, drones, and fighter aircraft.

India: India has deployed the S-400 to enhance its air defense capability, particularly against threats from neighboring adversaries.

Turkey: Despite being a NATO member, Turkey procured the S-400 from Russia, which led to significant geopolitical tensions, especially with the United States.

The S-400 system is renowned for its ability to intercept and neutralise various types of airborne threats, including ballistic and cruise missiles, drones, and aircraft, at ranges up to 400 km.

How much did India spend to buy S-400?

India procured the S-400 air defense system, developed by Russia, in a deal signed in 2018. Under this agreement, India agreed to purchase five units of the system for a total cost of $5.4 billion. The S-400 is equipped with an advanced multifunction radar capable of autonomously detecting and tracking incoming enemy missiles. This radar not only detects these threats but also enables their interception and destruction.

S-400 air defense system: Capabilities

The S-400 system also features anti-air missile launchers along with command and control missiles. Impressively, it can be deployed within just 5 to 10 minutes. Its radar has a detection range of up to 600 kilometers, while its missiles can engage targets between 40 and 400 kilometers away. The system is capable of tracking and targeting up to 80 threats at once and is designed to intercept and destroy a variety of aerial threats, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, fighter jets, and drones.

The S-400 radars can maintain 300 target tracks while simultaneously engaging 36 threats.

It can detect and track low-observable flying objects using a variety of advanced weapons.

It has a range of up to 400 km and can engage intruding objects with four different types of missiles.

It can strike targets at an altitude of 30 kilometres from sea level.

It can fire four different missiles as part of a layered defence.

It consists of anti-air missile launchers and command and control missiles.

