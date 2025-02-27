India slams Pakistan at UNHRC, calls it 'failed state surviving on handouts' India strongly rebuked Pakistan at the UNHRC, calling it a "failed state that thrives on instability and survives on international handouts." India reaffirmed J&K's status as an integral part of the country and slammed Pakistan's human rights violations.

In a quick retort during the seventh session of the 58th UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), India attacked Pakistan, terming it a "failed state that thrives on instability and survives on international handouts." Kshitij Tyagi, who is the representative of India's Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, blamed Pakistan for propagating falsehoods as dictated by its terrorist-military complex. He went on to censure Pakistan for abusing the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as a propaganda mouthpiece.

“It is regrettable to see Pakistan’s leaders and delegates continuing to spread falsehoods handed down by its military-terrorism complex. Pakistan is making a mockery of the OIC by abusing it as its mouthpiece. It is unfortunate that this Council’s time continues to be wasted by a failed state that thrives on instability and survives on international handouts,” Tyagi said.

J&K and Ladakh 'integral and inalienable' parts of India

Reasserting India's stance regarding Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Tyagi asserted unequivocally that the region shall forever be part of India. He highlighted political, social, and economic advancement in J&K in the recent years as a testament to India's abiding commitment towards development and stability.

“The Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The unprecedented political, social, and economic progress in J&K in the past few years speaks for itself. These successes are a testament to the people’s trust in the government’s commitment to bringing normalcy to a region scarred by decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism,” Tyagi asserted.

Pakistan 'in no position to lecture on human rights'

India also pointed to Pakistan's record of human rights abuses, blaming it for persecuting minorities, undermining democratic values, and sheltering UN-designated terrorists.

“As a country where human rights abuses, persecution of minorities, and systematic erosion of democratic values constitute state policies and which brazenly harbors UN-sanctioned terrorists, Pakistan is in no position to lecture anyone,” Tyagi stated.

India calls on Pakistan to 'focus on its own problems'

Tyagi also challenged Pakistan to move away from its "unhealthy obsession" with India and look towards tackling its internal failure and crisis in governance.

“Instead of its unhealthy obsession with India, Pakistan should focus on providing actual governance and justice to its own people. Its rhetoric reeks of hypocrisy, its actions of inhumanity, and its governance of incompetence. India remains focused on democracy, progress, and ensuring dignity for its people—values that Pakistan would do well to learn from,” he added.

Response to Pakistan's 'malicious' misinformation

India's remarks came as a right of reply to what it called "baseless and malicious references' made by Pakistan at the UNHRC.

This emphatic declaration follows a recent address by India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, who reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir is and will remain forever a part of India. Addressing the UN Security Council's Open Debate on Multilateralism and Global Governance, Harish had denounced in the strongest possible terms Pakistan's ongoing propaganda drives.

“The Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have referred to an integral and inalienable part of India, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in his remarks. I would like to reaffirm that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India,” Harish stated.

India's reaction at the UNHRC and the UNSC is indicative of its strong opposition to Pakistani propaganda and marks its determination for stability, development, and sovereignty in the region.