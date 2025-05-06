India-UK sign historic Free Trade Agreement, says PM Modi In a historic milestone, India and the UK have successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement: PM Modi.

New Delhi:

India and the United Kingdom have signed the historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), PM Modi said in his post on X on Tuesday. PM Modi added that India and the UK have successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement, along with a Double Contribution Convention, adding, "These landmark agreements will further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation in both our economies. I look forward to welcoming PM Starmer to India soon."