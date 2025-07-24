India, UK sign historic free trade agreement, PM Modi calls it historic for bilateral ties The landmark free trade agreement between India and the UK came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Keir Starmer.

London:

India and the United Kingdom on Thursday signed a landmark free trade agreement (FTA) aimed at significantly enhancing market access and boosting bilateral trade by an estimated USD 34 billion annually.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Officials said the FTA will benefit 99 per cent of Indian exports through tariff reductions and will also ease the export of British products such as whisky, cars and other goods to the Indian market, thereby broadening the overall trade portfolio.

Concluded after three years of negotiations, the deal is expected to provide comprehensive market access for Indian goods across all sectors. India will benefit from the elimination of tariffs on nearly 99 per cent of tariff lines, covering almost the entire value of traded goods, they added.

Historic day for India-UK relations: PM Modi

Addressing a joint press conference with Starmer after signing the trade pact, PM Modi said this day marks a historic shift in ties between India and the UK and that he is delighted this comes after hard work of several years.