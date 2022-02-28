India TV Poll | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Will there be a nuclear war?

Follow us on Image Source : @MOD_RUSS Russian Defence Weapons.

Russia Ukraine War Latest Update: The war has entered 5th day as Russian forces continue their invasion bid of Ukraine, but facing resistance from Ukrainian forces much more than they expected. While street fighting in several Ukrainian cities continues and casualties rise, several nations mostly European countries and the West have condemned Russia's offensive. Moscow has become a sanction target of Western nations, further deteriorating its relations. Amid this, Russian President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering nuclear forces on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, Putin issued a directive to increase the readiness of Russia's nuclear weapons, raising fears that the invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear war, whether by design or mistake.

The Russian leader is “potentially putting in play forces that, if there’s a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous,” said a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss rapidly unfolding military operations.

Going by current circumstances, and as NATO countries pressure Moscow with sanctions, Will there be a nuclear war due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis?

