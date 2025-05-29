'India targeted airbases with BrahMos before Pakistan could act': Shehbaz Sharif's big admission | Report Sharif, who was speaking at an event in Azerbaijan, said that Pakistan planned to attack India on May 10 after morning prayers. Before Pakistan could act, India's long-range supersonic BrahMos cruise missiles hit multiple targets in Pakistan, across several provinces, Sharif added.

New Delhi:

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a big admission, saying that the Pakistan Army was "caught unawares" during India's attack on the intervening night of May 9-10, India Today reports. India used BrahMos to strike key military bases, including the airport in Rawalpindi.

Sharif, who was speaking at an event in Azerbaijan, said that Pakistan planned to attack India on May 10 after morning prayers. Before Pakistan could act, India's long-range supersonic BrahMos cruise missiles hit multiple targets in Pakistan, across several provinces, Sharif added.

Sharif said he was informed of the early morning attack by Munir, who has now been promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

"Our armed forces were prepared to act at 4.30 in the morning after Fajr prayers to teach a lesson. But before that hour even arrived, India once again launched a missile attack using BrahMos, targeting various provinces of Pakistan, including the airport in Rawalpindi", India Today quotes Pak PM as saying.