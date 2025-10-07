India takes down Pakistan's 'delusional tirade' on Jammu and Kashmir at UNSC During the Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security, India’s Parvathaneni Harish stated that Pakistan carries out "systematic genocide".

New York:

India on Tuesday tore into Pakistan over its rhetoric on Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a "delusional tirade" by a nation that bombs its own people and tried to to distract the world whereas. Speaking during the UN Security Council (UNSC) open debate on Women, Peace and Security, India's UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said Pakistan carries out "systematic genocide" and can only try to "distract the world with misdirection and hyperbole".

Harish fiercely criticised Pakistan for its remarks against India, particularly on Jammu and Kashmir. "Every year, we are unfortunately fated to listen to the delusional tirade of Pakistan against my country, especially on Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian territory they covet," he said.

The UN representative further slammed Islamabad for its violation of women’s rights and accused it of "misdirecting the world with hyperbole."

Pakistan's violation of human rights violations

Harish stated, "A country that bombs its own people, conducts systematic genocide, can only attempt to distract the world with misdirection and hyperbole," referring to Pakistan.

He further recalled historical atrocities committed by Pakistan, adding, "This is a country that conducted Operation Searchlight in 1971 and sanctioned a systematic campaign of genocidal mass rape of 400,000 women citizens by its own army. The world sees through Pakistan’s propaganda."

India’s response to Pakistan’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir women

India’s response came following the remarks from Counsellor Saima Saleem, who is part of the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations. During her remarks, Saleem discussed the "plight" of Kashmiri women who have been "for decades of occupation have endured sexual violence deployed as a weapon of war."

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of the country.

New Delhi had also hit out at Pakistan last week, saying a country with one of the "world's worst human rights records" should confront the "rampant" state-sponsored persecution and "systemic discrimination" of religious minorities in its society.

Also read:Trump again claims India-Pakistan ceasefire credit citing tariffs, calls US a 'peacekeeper'