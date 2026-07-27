India summons Ukraine envoy after attack on merchant vessel in Black Sea kills Indian seafarer

New Delhi:

India has summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk and lodged a strong protest over an attack on a merchant vessel in the Black Sea last week that led to the death of an Indian seafarer, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday.

The MEA told Polishchuk to convey to Ukraine's authorities about India's concerns on attacks on merchant vessels in the region. The ministry also reiterated that actions which endanger the lives of innocent civilian seafarers are "completely unacceptable and must be avoided" at all costs.

"The Ministry conveyed its serious concern over the incident and condemned such attacks on commercial shipping in the strongest terms, underscoring their adverse impact on the safety of maritime navigation, freedom of navigation, and international commerce," the MEA statement read.

The attack on MV Omorfi

The vessel, identified as Marshall Islands-flagged MV Omorfi, was attacked last week while it transiting in the Black Sea, as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to drag on. The vessel was last ported in Russia's Saint Petersburg, and it was carrying ten crew members, which included three Indians.

Ukraine's attack left one Indian dead. The other Indian nations were safe, though, the ministry said, adding that the Russian Mission is extending all the possible assistance to the deceased's family members and also coordinating with the local authorities.

India issues advisory for sailors in Black Sea

Following the attack, India issued an advisory for its nationals and said the situation in and around the Black Sea "remains highly volatile" because of the Russia-Ukraine war. The advisory said Indian sailors must assess the security situation before taking up jobs in maritime zones witnessing conflicts.

"Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the conflict-affected region are advised to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments," the advisory read.

"Ensure that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards and provide adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation, and compensation in the event of an emergency," it cautioned.

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