PM Modi speaks to Qatar Emir, condemns 'violation of sovereignty' after Israeli strikes in Doha Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani over the recent attacks in Doha, stressing New Delhi’s support for peace.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, expressing India’s deep concern over the recent attacks in Doha. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi condemned the "violation of Qatar’s sovereignty" and reiterated India’s firm stance against terrorism in all its forms.

“Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar. We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation. India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi praises Qatar's role in regional mediation

PM Modi appreciated Qatar’s significant efforts in promoting regional peace and stability, particularly its mediation role in Gaza aimed at securing a ceasefire and facilitating the release of hostages. Amir Sheikh Tamim expressed gratitude for India’s solidarity, and both leaders expressed satisfaction over the progress in the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership. They pledged to enhance cooperation in all mutual areas of interest.

Israeli air strikes on Doha

PM Modi’s remarks come amid escalating tensions following Israeli air strikes on Qatar’s capital targeting Hamas’s top political leadership. The unprecedented strikes were in response to a Hamas-claimed shooting in Jerusalem that resulted in six deaths.

Hamas confirmed the loss of five members, including the son of senior negotiator Khalil al-Hayya.

Qatar condemned the air strikes, labeling Israel’s actions as “state terrorism” and “treachery,” noting the death of one of its security personnel during the attacks. The strikes triggered a rare diplomatic surge in the Gulf region, with leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia making unplanned visits to Qatar to show solidarity.

The European Commission also announced plans to propose sanctions against extremist Israeli ministers, signaling growing international criticism of Israel’s military actions. Meanwhile, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, defended the operation, stating on Fox News, “If we didn’t get them this time, we’ll get them the next time,” underscoring Israel’s resolve against Hamas leadership.