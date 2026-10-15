India sets up additional control room in Mecca for Umrah pilgrims due to flight disruptions | DETAILS

With preparations underway for Hajj 2027 following the successful completion of Hajj 2026, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has established an additional control room at the Indian Hajj Pilgrims Office (IHPO) in Mecca to assist Indian nationals affected by ongoing flight disruptions in Saudi Arabia, particularly Umrah pilgrims.

According to an advisory issued by the consulate, the new facility will provide assistance to Indian citizens facing travel difficulties. The existing 24-hour control room and helpline in Jeddah will continue to operate as usual, allowing affected passengers to seek support from either location.

Mecca control room helpline

The consulate has issued +966 553646966 as the helpline number for the newly established control room in Mecca. Indian nationals requiring assistance due to flight disruptions can contact the facility for support.

The consulate has clarified that the existing round-the-clock control room in Jeddah and its helpline services will remain operational. The location of the Mecca control room has also been made available on Google Maps to help pilgrims reach the facility.

Focus on assistance for Umrah pilgrims

The additional arrangement is aimed at providing timely assistance to Indian nationals affected by flight disruptions, especially those who have travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The consulate has urged those requiring assistance to use the designated helpline services to seek guidance and support amid the travel difficulties.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs has begun preparations for Hajj 2027 following a review of this year's pilgrimage.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju recently chaired a Hajj review meeting in New Delhi to assess the arrangements for Hajj 2026. He directed all stakeholders to begin preparations for the next year's pilgrimage on a priority basis.

According to the minister, approximately 1.75 lakh Indian pilgrims completed the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia in 2026.

Hajj 2027 policy announced, online applications available

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has announced the Hajj Policy 2027. Those wishing to undertake the pilgrimage can submit applications online through the Hajj Committee of India's official website, hajcommittee.gov.in, as well as the Hajj Suvidha mobile application.

The announcement marks the beginning of the application and planning process for Indian pilgrims seeking to undertake Hajj next year.

Meanwhile, a national early warning alert was recently issued in Saudi Arabia, following which Mecca and several other parts of the country were placed on high alert. The development comes amid continuing concerns over the situation in the region and its potential impact on travel and pilgrims.

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