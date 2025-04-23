'Reject use of terrorism, dismantle infra': India-Saudi Arabia joint statement takes a veiled dig at Pakistan In the wake of terror attacks in Pahalgam which killed 26 people, PM Modi cut short his two-day Saudi Arabia visit. This was PM Modi's third visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

New Delhi:

The India-Saudi Arabia joint statement, which was released on Wednesday, condemned the gruesome terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. In what can be termed as a veiled attack at Pakistan, the joint statement called upon states to "reject the use of terrorism against other countries, dismantle terrorism infrastructure where it exists, and bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice swiftly". The statement added that both India and Saudi Arabia "condemned cross-border terrorism, and called on all States to reject the use of terrorism against other countries, dismantle terrorism infrastructure where it exists."

Both countries condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, emphasising that this remains one of the gravest threats to humanity.

India and Saudi Arabia also agreed to prevent access to weapons including missiles and drones to commit terrorist acts against other countries.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his two-day Saudi Arabia visit in the wake of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. This was PM Modi's third visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The joint statement states, "The two leaders held constructive discussions on ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The two leaders also co-chaired the second meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC)."

India and Saudi Arabia agreed to work together to enhance the stability of global oil markets and to balance global energy market dynamics. Both countries emphasised the need to ensure security of supply for all energy sources in global markets.