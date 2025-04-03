India's new envoy to Israel, who inspired John Abraham's 'The Diplomat', gets unique welcome John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' is based on JP Singh's character, who finds himself in a tricky position while posted in Pakistan. The movie directed by Shivam Nair features Abraham as Singh, the Indian diplomat, and Sadia Khateeb as Uzma Ahmed.

India's new envoy to Israel, JP Singh, received a unique welcome from the Israeli Foreign Ministry earlier this week as it organised the screening of the movie 'The Diplomat', which is based on a real crisis that India's new envoy was involved in solving. Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa'ar, met Singh and wished him a successful tenure ahead. The Israeli Foreign Minister expressed regret over his inability to watch the movie, as he got an urgent call from the Prime Minister's office.

Here's what Jaishankar said about the movie 'The Diplomat'

Earlier, in a recorded message, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commended the main character of the movie as he said, "An occasional insight into an unusual occurrence is always a welcome departure."

"I understand that The Diplomat is being screened in Israel for a select audience, including those from the diplomatic community. This film will naturally interest all those in our profession. It is a reminder that we need to think in our field that not every situation has an SOP. In fact, every day is a new day," Jaishankar added.

The EAM underscored his involvement in the matter and stressed that he has an insider's perspective, adding, "But I haven't yet seen the film, so I hesitate to offer more comments. But I do commend its main character, who currently happens to be our envoy to Israel, Ambassador JP Singh."

The Union Minister also applauded the "enthusiasm and commitment" of John Abraham, the lead actor who plays the role of Singh in the film.

What's the plot of 'The Diplomat'?

The movie, starring John Abraham, is set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations. The movie shows how Singh's life turned upside down when a woman approached the Indian High Commission, seeking refuge. The woman claims to be an Indian citizen who was abducted and forced to marry a Pakistani national, who she thought genuinely loved her.

Singh finds himself in a challenging situation in which he is required to navigate the complexities of international diplomacy, the Pakistani legal system, and the pressure from both governments to resolve the matter and help the woman return to India.

The movie directed by Shivam Nair features Abraham as Singh and Sadia Khateeb as Uzma Ahmed. It was released on March 14.

(With inputs from PTI)