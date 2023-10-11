Jaishankar meets Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe as India assumed Vice Chair role of IORA

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ALISABRYPC EAM S Jaishankar meets Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe in Colombo.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe Colombo and held extensive discussions aimed at enhancing the relationship between the two neighbours. The minister, who is in Colombo to attend the 23rd Council of Ministers Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), met with President Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat.

During their meeting, they engaged in extensive discussions aimed at enhancing the relationship between India and Sri Lanka, the President's office said. Additionally, three new bilateral agreements were signed to foster greater cooperation between the two countries, it added.

Jaishankar arrived in the Sri Lankan capital on Monday evening to attend the IORA Council of Ministers meeting - the highest decision-making body of IORA, the largest and pre-eminent organisation in the Indian Ocean Region with 23 members and 10 dialogue partners.

India assumed the Vice Chair role of IORA for 2023-25

At the meeting, India assumed the Vice Chair role of IORA for 2023-25 leading to chairing in 2025-27.

Jaishankar outlines India’s priorities:

to develop an Indian Ocean community that is stable and prosperous, strong and resilient,

which can cooperate closely within and to respond to happenings beyond the ocean.

As a Vishwa Mitra and a voice of the Global South, we will work with Member States to strengthen the institutional, financial and legal framework of IORA, towards realising the true potential of this dynamic grouping.

This was his second visit to Sri Lanka in 2023.

Jaishankar last visited Colombo in January during which he held talks with Lanka's top leadership and discussed the entire gamut of close bilateral partnership and steps to strengthen it in all spheres.

