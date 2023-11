Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

India resumed e-visa services to Canadian nationals, sources said on Wednesday (November 22). India had suspended the visa services for Canadian nationals amid soaring tensions with Ottawa in September following allegations by PM Justin Trudeau linking the name of Indian agents with the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year.

More to follow...

(With ANI inputs)

