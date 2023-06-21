India's staunch reply to China on blocking Pakistan's Sajjid as global terrorist: 'Genuine political will...'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary, MEA at UN

A day after China blocked the proposal put forward by India and the United States in the United Nations to designate the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajjid Mir as a global terrorist, it has again reiterated its stance at the UN where the Indian official underscored that the world would not overcome with the challenge of terrorism if countries deliberately oppose the proposals.

"...If we cannot get established terrorists who have been proscribed across global landscapes listed under security council architecture for pour geopolitical interest, then we do not really have the genuine political will needed to sincerely fight this challenge of terrorism...", Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary, MEA at UN on China blocking proposals by India and US.

This a developing copy. More details will be added.

