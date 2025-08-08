'India remains a strategic partner, engaging in frank dialogue': US State Department amid Trump's tariff row When asked whether China and other BRICS nations are leading efforts to push back against US trade policies, the US State Department responded that its dialogue with India "will continue".

Washington:

The US State Department reaffirmed that "India is a strategic partner" and emphasised that the two countries remain engaged in a "full and frank dialogue," even as tensions persist over a continuing tariff dispute following Donald Trump's recent aggressive statements about taxing Indian imports.

In response to a question about whether China and other BRICS nations are attempting to lead a collective pushback against US trade measures, the department noted that discussions with India "will continue."

US on India purchasing Russian oil

Addressing the media during a press briefing, Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, said, "What I can say in terms of India is that the President has been very clear about his concerns over the trade imbalance and India’s purchase of Russian oil. You’ve seen him take direct action on those matters. India is a strategic partner, and we are committed to a full and frank dialogue. That engagement will continue."

US worried about straining ties with India?

When asked whether Washington is worried about deteriorating ties with India or the possibility of New Delhi drawing closer to China, Pigott underlined the value of direct engagement in addressing disagreements.

"This is about an honest, full and frank dialogue regarding the real concerns this administration and the President have clearly outlined. These include the trade imbalance and the purchase of Russian oil. The President has acted on these concerns and spoken about them directly. This is what advancing American interests looks like, having diplomatic conversations with partners and working through differences."

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump stated there would be no trade talks with India until the ongoing tariff dispute is resolved, following his administration’s move to double tariffs on Indian imports.