India slams Bangladesh over remarks on Bengal violence: 'Instead of unwarranted comments...' The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday issued a statement in response to Bangladesh's comments on the developments in West Bengal. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called Bangladesh's comment "barely disguised".

New Delhi:

India on Friday rejected Bangladesh's comments on the developments in West Bengal, calling the remarks "barely disguised" and a "disingenuous attempt" aimed at drawing parallels with India's concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. In an official statement, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We reject the remarks made by the Bangladesh side with regard to the incidents in West Bengal."

"Barely disguised": MEA slams Dhaka

"This is a barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India's concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, where the criminal perpetrators of such acts continue to roam free. Instead of making unwarranted comments and indulging in virtue signalling, Bangladesh would do better to focus on protecting the rights of its own minorities," Jaiswal added.

Here's what Bangladesh said

Shafiqul Islam, the press secretary of Bangladesh interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus, said that Dhaka "strongly protested" against India's "attempt" to involve Bangladesh in the incident. He called on New Delhi and the West Bengal government to take "all steps to fully protect the minority Muslim population".

"We condemn attacks on Muslims causing loss of lives and properties," he had said.

"We urge the government of India and West Bengal to take all steps to fully protect the minority Muslim population," Alam had added.

Some parts of West Bengal, including Murshidabad, witnessed sectarian violence in the past few days following protests by the Muslim community against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Recent India-Bangladesh relations

There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka last August in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

The relations nosedived dramatically after the interim government headed by Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

(With inputs from PTI)