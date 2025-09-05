India reaffirms call for dialogue, ready to support diplomatic efforts to end Ukraine conflict India welcomed recent diplomatic engagements between global leaders, noting the Summit in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as efforts by Washington to engage with the Ukrainian leadership and European allies.

New York:

At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) debate on the “situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” India’s Permanent Representative Parvathaneni Harish reiterated New Delhi’s firm position that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved through war.

“India continues to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine. The loss of innocent lives is unacceptable, and no solution can be found on the battlefield,” Ambassador Harish said.

Diplomacy and dialogue the only way forward

Harish highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently maintained that “this is not an era of war.” He reiterated that India is prepared to support all credible diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing an early end to the hostilities.

He recalled that PM Modi remains in touch with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as European leaders, underscoring India’s willingness to contribute towards peace.

Endorsement of global diplomatic initiatives

India welcomed recent diplomatic engagements between global leaders, noting the Summit in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as efforts by Washington to engage with the Ukrainian leadership and European allies. Ambassador Harish stressed that such initiatives raise hope of ending the conflict and securing a durable peace.

Solidarity with the Global South

Ambassador Harish also drew attention to the collateral impact of the war, particularly rising fuel and food prices that disproportionately affect the Global South. “It is critical that their voices are heard and their legitimate concerns duly addressed,” he said.

He underscored India’s people-centric approach, which includes sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine while also supporting neighbouring and partner countries in the Global South facing economic distress as a spillover of the war.

India-Ukraine bilateral engagement

Separately, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, affirming India’s backing for an early end to hostilities and discussing pathways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, in turn, welcomed India’s role, noting that Kyiv relies on New Delhi’s “authoritative voice” and active participation in global peace efforts.